(Adds central bank comments, market impact, analyst comment)
* Base rate unchanged at 0.9 pct, as expected
* Bank reduces cap on 3-month deposits further
* Raises 2017 avg inflation forecast to 2.6 pct
* Says current inflation rise temporary
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, March 28 Hungary's central bank kept
its base rate on hold on Tuesday and opted for further
unconventional monetary easing, squeezing more funds than
expected from its main three-month deposit tool into the economy
to help drive down borrowing costs.
With the bank ruling out further cuts in its main policy
rate, reducing the stock of its three-month deposits has
emerged as its key tool to curb market interest rates and so
make bank loans cheaper for businesses and households.
Despite a jump in inflation in past months, the central bank
kept its dovish bias and squeezed out more funds from its
deposit tool than analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted.
The Monetary Council said it was "ready to ease monetary
conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments"
if inflation remained persistently below its target.
"The Bank continues to aim to maintain loose monetary
conditions and provide a corresponding degree of support to the
economy through money market rates," the Council said in its
statement.
The bank reduced the cap on the amount of funds in its main
three-month deposit tool to 500 billion forints ($1.75 billion)
by the end of June, less than the poll's median projection of
600 billion forints.
It had previously capped deposits at 750 billion forints by
end-March.
"The central bank's comments had a market impact, as FRAs
(forward rate agreements) moved downwards ... and we expect that
three-month interbank rates will decline in coming months and
continue to converge to zero, while the base rate stays
unchanged," Erste Bank analyst Gergely Urmossy said in a note.
The central bank said that banking sector liquidity could
decline in the second quarter, partly due to maturing swap
contracts, and that with the new cap it wanted to "maintain the
loose monetary conditions achieved".
The bank also decided to introduce new six- and 12-month
swap instruments providing forint liquidity.
Inflation picked up to 2.9 percent in February, but the bank
said the rise would be temporary.
By 1344 GMT, the forint weakened to 309.70
versus the euro from 309.22 before the announcement.
The three-month Budapest Interbank Offered Rate has
sunk to 0.21 percent on Tuesday, well below the base rate.
According to the median forecasts in the Reuters poll, the
base rate will not change this year but could rise to 1.2
percent by end-2018.
($1 = 284.68 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)