* Rates unchanged at 2.1 pct, as expected

* Bank cuts 2015 inflation forecast to 0.9 pct

* External risks rising as markets sell off on Russia crisis

* Current loose monetary conditions can be maintained-cbank

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 The National Bank of Hungary kept its main interest rate at a record low 2.1 percent on Tuesday as financial turmoil in Russia spilled over to central European currency and stock markets and weakened the forint.

Despite a sharp cut in its inflation forecast for 2015, the bank upheld its earlier stance that current loose monetary conditions could be maintained "for an extended period".

The bank also said uncertainty in global financial markets warranted cautious monetary policy.

"With current monetary conditions maintained, inflation is likely to move into line with the (3 percent) target in the second half of the forecast period, despite disinflationary trends in external markets," the Monetary Council said.

The panel said downside inflation risks have increased but heightened geopolitical tensions could boost risk premiums suddenly and potential falls in the exchange rate could increase inflationary pressure.

"A rate cut early next year still cannot be excluded but with today's central bank statement, the likelihood of this has decreased significantly," said Andras Balatoni, an analyst at ING Bank.

The Hungarian bank has kept its base rate on hold for the fifth straight month, after ending a series of rate reductions in July. The decision was in line with a Reuters poll last week, in which all 22 economists said the bank would hold fire.

The volatile forint weakened the most among its regional peers on Tuesday. That shows that Hungary, despite its low budget deficit, remains exposed to external market shocks because of its high public debt, close to 80 percent of economic output.

The forint fell to its weakest levels since September, underlining the cautious stance of the central bank, even after a surprise fall in inflation to -0.7 percent last month.

It firmed slightly to 312.34 to the euro from 312.95 prior to the rate decision but quickly retreated to 313 by 1557 GMT. In stocks, OTP Bank, which has business in Russia, was down 5.3 percent.

Before Tuesday's sharp market falls, some analysts said falling inflation could lead to rate cuts next year, especially as the Hungarian economy is expected to be slowed down by a weakening euro zone and the effect of sanctions on Russia.

On Tuesday, the central bank cut its average inflation forecast to 0.9 percent for next year from 2.5 percent. It projected inflation would accelerate to 2.9 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Tom Heneghan)