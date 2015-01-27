(Updates with post-meeting statement)
* Key rate stays at 2.1 pct, in line with expectations
* Inflation outlook subdued, some see scope for more cuts
* Recent data nudge risks towards dovish scenario -central
bank
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Jan 27 Hungary's central bank left its
base rate at its record-low 2.1 percent on Tuesday but
said economic data over the past month has nudged it closer to
looser monetary policy.
All 15 analysts polled by Reuters last week had forecast no
change in rates on Tuesday. Rates have been on hold for six
straight months after an aggressive easing cycle brought the
benchmark down from a 7 percent peak in mid-2012.
At 1431 GMT, the forint traded at 311.50 to the
euro, stronger than 312.35 just before the announcement. It held
onto its gains after the bank's policy statement.
"Achieving the medium-term inflation target points in the
direction of maintaining current loose monetary conditions for
an extended period," it said, reiterating its earlier stance.
But it added: "Based on data available since the latest
policy decision, there has been a shift towards the alternative
scenario implying looser monetary policy published in the
December 2014 Inflation Report."
The inflation report included two dovish scenarios that
assume oil prices remain low, the inflationary environment weak
and external demand slow.
Some analysts expect further easing in Hungary after the
announcement of the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme, which aims to revive the stagnant economy of the euro
zone, Hungary's main trade partner.
The central bank made no direct comment on how the ECB's
policy measures would affect its own room for manoeuvre other
than noting the decision. It also reiterated the need for a
cautious policy approach.
The forint has firmed about 5 percent this month from record
lows on expectations linked to the ECB's stimulus scheme.
Should Hungary embark on further easing, it could begin in
March, when the bank publishes its next inflation report, some
analysts said.
"The fact that the ECB will start its asset purchases in
March also argues in favour of that timing," said Gergely
Urmossy at Erste Bank. "That could pave the way for the National
Bank of Hungary to start a new rate cut cycle."
Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has pledged to keep rates low to
support Hungary's economic recovery. On Sunday, he flagged an
expansion of the bank's cheap loans programme to include big
companies this year.
Hungarian consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in December, as
lower oil prices caused household energy costs to fall.
The central bank says it hopes to push inflation
back to its 3 percent target in the second half of 2016.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)