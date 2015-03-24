(Updates with press conference, statement)

* Bank cuts key rate by 15 bps to 1.95 pct

* First rate reduction in eight months

* Forint rallies to 14-month-high

* Bank sets +/-1 pct point tolerance range around CPI target

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, March 24 Hungary's central bank cut its main interest rate for the first time in eight months on Tuesday and flagged further cautious easing as inflation in the central European economy evaporates.

The bank cut its key rate by 15 basis points to 1.95 percent , in line with expectations, as a plunge in oil prices and weak euro zone activity send inflation into negative territory.

It also introduced a new "tolerance band" of 1 percentage point around its inflation target of 3 percent, which it said would give it greater flexibility in setting monetary policy.

"Cautious easing of monetary conditions may continue as long as it supports the achievement of the medium-term inflation target," the rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement.

At 1443 GMT, the forint traded at 301.49 versus the euro, slightly off a 14-month-high, but still stronger than 303.47 before the rate decision.

The moves bring Hungary into line with other central banks in central Europe as they make a new push for monetary loosening to help their economies recover even as very low inflation grinds on.

The Polish central bank recently cut rates by 50 basis points, while Romania is also expected to lower borrowing costs.

Hungary's central bank cut its inflation forecasts for both this year and next. Inflation has been negative for months due to the slump in oil prices and cuts in household energy bills. Consumer prices fell 1 percent in February compared with the same month last year.

Domestic assets have been bolstered by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme to revive inflation in the euro zone as well as by Hungary's conversion of household Swiss franc mortgages into forints.

Standard & Poor's, which lifted Hungary's credit rating by one notch to BB+ on Friday, said a reduction in external debt has curbed the country's vulnerability to shocks such as a potential monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast Hungary's base rate dropping to 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter before a rebound to 2.5 percent by the end of next year. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)