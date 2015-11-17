(Adds comments from post-meeting statement, updates market
reaction)
* Base rate left at 1.35 percent, as expected
* Forint a touch stronger, some see weakness in longer term
* Bank has pledged to keep benchmark steady for years
* Bank said will seek to boost economy with other tools
By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 17 The National Bank of Hungary
left its base rate at a record-low 1.35 percent on
Tuesday, as expected, in line with its guidance that rates were
unlikely to change for years.
All 24 economists polled by Reuters last week had predicted
the bank would keep rates on hold. At 1433 GMT, the
forint traded at 311.48 versus the euro, a touch
stronger than levels before the rate decision. Bond yields were
little changed from opening levels.
Deputy Governor Marton Nagy has said the central bank may
leave its base rate at the current level until 2018 or even
2019, because it does not expect inflation to return to its 3
percent policy target before the end of 2017. The
annual inflation rate was 0.1 percent in October.
Reaching the target would not necessarily lead the bank to
raise rates, Nagy has said. But his view has not had much effect
on market forecasts for rate increases, which are unchanged from
last month, projecting the first move in 2017.
"The current level of the base rate and maintaining loose
monetary conditions for an extended period, over the entire
forecast horizon, are consistent with the medium-term
achievement of the inflation target and a corresponding degree
of support to the economy," the Monetary Council said in a
post-meeting statement.
The rate-setting panel said its targeted monetary policy
tools, which aim to push idle funds out of its instruments and
into government debt, also facilitate a decline in long-term
yields and a loosening of monetary conditions.
"Forward-looking money market real interest rates are in
negative territory and are likely to decline even further as
inflation rises," it said.
Some analysts expect further unconventional measures to be
announced later to reduce long-term borrowing costs for central
Europe's most indebted nation, as the bank tries to counter an
expected slowdown in economic growth next year.
Hungary's central bank said earlier this month it would
extend its funding for growth scheme into 2016 with 600 billion
forints ($2.05 billion). It will also introduce measures to
boost market-based lending to small and medium-sized firms
.
Externally, the risks to Hungary's policy outlook are
balanced. The Federal Reserve may raise U.S. rates next month
and make emerging market assets less attractive. Offsetting that
is the likelihood the European Central Bank will further loosen
monetary policy for the euro zone.
"Looking across the CEE region we can see clearly that
deflationary trends are thoroughly embedded and show little sign
of improving anytime soon," analysts at Commerzbank
said in a note.
"We remain of the view that ultimately further easing is
likely to manifest. From an FX trading perspective this implies
that maintaining short HUF positions, preferably against the
USD, is a favoured trade."
($1 = 292.54 forints)
