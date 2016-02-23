(Adds central bank comments, analyst)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST Feb 23 Hungary's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday but hinted at more monetary easing depending on its own inflation forecasts in March and on further European Central Bank moves.

The National Bank of Hungary, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shrugged off the strength of the forint, which hit a nine-month high against the euro on Monday, and kept its base rate on hold at 1.35 percent as analysts expected.

"The Monetary Council may ease monetary conditions further in view of the March Inflation Report," it said in a statement.

It added that it would keep a close eye on global monetary developments, particularly at the ECB.

Many analysts expect Hungary's central bank to cut its inflation forecasts next month.

The bank omitted a phrase it used in January saying that any further easing may be carried out "primarily using the existing unconventional tools", leading some to speculate that the bank may resume its rate cuts later this year.

"Perhaps this statement today shows slightly more openness from the bank to change the base rate, besides the fine-tuning of its toolkit," said Gergely Palffy, an analyst at Raiffeisen.

Palffy said a rate cut might come in the first half of the year if the ECB eases policy again as expected in March and the forint then appreciates more towards 300 against the euro.

The forint traded at 307.55 versus the euro after the rate decision, unchanged from earlier in the day.

Hungary ended a cycle of interest rate cuts last year. But it has been loosening policy with other tools since then, tracking ECB monetary easing that has bolstered assets in Europe's emerging eastern economies.

In the past few months Hungary's central bank has launched measures to boost government bond purchases by commercial banks, thereby driving down yields and reducing the government's borrowing costs.

The central bank has repeatedly said it has no exchange rate target, however, and its deputy governor said in December that the bank wanted to keep interest rates on hold until the start of 2018.

It has extended its massive funding-for-lending programme and wants banks to loan more to companies to get the economy moving.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said at the end of January that the bank was in wait-and-see mode and will consider a fine-tuning of its interest rate corridor as its next step.

Further ECB stimulus could give other Central European central banks more room to ease policy as well.