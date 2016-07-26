* Base rate steady at 0.9 pct, in line with expectations
* Overnight deposit/lending rates also unchanged
* Bank easing monetary conditions via liquidity measures
* Forint a touch stronger, policy statement due at 1300 GMT
BUDAPEST, July 26 The National Bank of Hungary
left its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent on Tuesday, in
line with expectations, with its focus now geared towards
squeezing funds out of its main liquidity instrument to loosen
monetary conditions further.
The decision was in line with the unanimous forecast of all
17 analysts in a July 18-20 Reuters poll, after the bank -- led
by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a strong ally of Prime Minister
Viktor Orban -- had flagged an end to rate cuts in May.
The bank also left its overnight deposit and lending rates
unchanged at minus 0.05 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively.
At 1200 GMT, the forint traded at 313.05 versus
the euro, a tad stronger than 313.20 just before the
announcement. The Monetary Council will publish a policy
statement at 1300 GMT.
With inflation hovering around zero, the bank has slashed
the base rate from a 2012 peak of 7 percent and launched a
massive monetary stimulus programme to support government
efforts to boost economic growth.
Having finished its latest rate cut cycle, the bank
announced steps earlier this month aimed at nudging banks to
offer cheaper loans to households and companies and to buy
government debt.
As of next month, tenders for the central bank's three-month
deposits will be held monthly rather than each week, and from
Oct. 26 the bank will impose restrictions on the amount of funds
banks can deposit.
"Due to the transformation of the three-month deposit
facility ... the central bank will be able to loosen monetary
conditions without lowering the base rate," analysts at local
savings and loans group Takarekbank said in a note.
"Therefore, the importance of the tools defining the
interest rate corridor (overnight deposit and overnight lending)
will gradually increase through October in relation to the base
rate," the analysts said.
Short-term government debt yields have plunged as a result
of the new measure, with three-month treasury bills sold at 0.53
percent at Tuesday's auction, well below the central bank's base
rate.
Analysts expect the Hungarian base rate to remain unchanged
until the end of 2017, inching up to 1.25 percent by the end of
the 2018 election year.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)