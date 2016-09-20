BUDAPEST, Sept 20 Hungary's central bank kept its base interest rate on hold as expected on Tuesday, instead sticking to its plan to ease monetary conditions by channelling funds from its three-month deposit tool into the economy.

A surprise credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's on Friday has bolstered Hungary's forint and demand for government debt, giving the central bank room to loosen policy further.

The National Bank of Hungary under Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, wants to squeeze out hundreds of billions of forints of funds that commercial banks have parked in its main three-month deposit facility.

It wants banks to offer more loans to households and companies and to buy government debt instead, which should boost growth and reduce debt-financing costs.

At 1300 GMT, the bank is expected to announce a limit on its three-month deposits, effective from October. A Reuters poll suggested it could cap the funds at around 1 trillion forints ($3.6 billion) by the end of 2016, down from 1.63 trillion now.

The central bank also hopes a cut in liquidity in the deposit tool would drive borrowing costs lower in the economy by pushing down the BUBOR interbank rate.

It had flagged an end to rate cuts in May after slashing its base rate to 0.9 percent from a 2012 peak of 7 percent.

"The central bank is migrating to a system whereby the policy rate will be only a reference in a rates corridor framework," Citibank said in a note.

"The Hungarian market has a naturally liquid position and the central bank will continue to drive this excess liquidity into 'other channels' i.e. real economy lending, government bonds and bills," it said.

All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll said the bank would keep its base rate on hold. The median forecasts showed the rate could stay on hold throughout this year and next.

The bank will also announce its latest inflation and GDP projections at a news conference at 1300 GMT.

With annual inflation running at -0.1 percent in August, the bank is focused on boosting economic growth, which picked up to an annual 2.6 percent in the second quarter but could still be below last year's full-year growth of around 3 percent. ($1 = 275.62 forints) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)