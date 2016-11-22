(Adds comments from central bank statement, new analyst
comment)
* Base rate unchanged, in line with expectations
* Bank cuts overnight lending rate further
* Bank focuses on liquidity management to loosen policy
* Private sector wage hikes could boost inflation later
By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 22 The National Bank of Hungary
kept its base rate unchanged at a record low on Tuesday as
expected but cut its overnight lending rate for the second month
in a row.
Analysts polled by Reuters had unanimously forecast that the
central bank, run by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a strong ally of Prime
Minister Viktor Orban, would leave the base rate unchanged at
0.9 percent, and had viewed other rate cuts as unlikely.
The bank cut the collateralised loan rate by 15 basis points
to 0.9 percent, however, having lowered the rate by 10 basis
points in October. It left the overnight deposit rate on hold at
-0.05 percent.
The reduction in the overnight lending rate followed
weaker-than-expected third-quarter growth and was consistent
with the bank's aims of increasing liquidity in interbank
markets and keeping borrowing costs low for businesses and
households.
The bank had flagged further possible monetary easing after
unexpectedly lowering the rate in October and said on Tuesday it
could ease policy again.
"If subsequently warranted by the achievement of the
inflation target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary
conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments,"
it said in a statement.
At 1430 GMT, the forint traded at 308 per euro,
stronger than 308.74 before the rate decision.
The government and employers agreed on Tuesday to sharply
raise the minimum wage but lower payroll taxes in a deal
designed to combat a severe labour shortage. Pay rises are
likely to push up inflation, which has hovered close to zero for
years, but analysts had said the deal was unlikely to prompt an
rise in the base rate.
The base rate's importance as a benchmark has declined as
the central bank has started to limit the amount of funds
commercial banks can keep in its three-month deposits. It aims
to cut the volume of deposits to about 900 billion forints
($3.10 billion) by end-2016.
It will hold the next tender for its three-month deposit on
Wednesday, where it has offered to accept up to 450 billion
forints of funds from commercial banks.
"Tomorrow the central bank will take another step towards
squeezing liquidity out of its three-month deposit," said
Gergely Urmossy, an analyst at Erste Bank.
"Each of these steps can be seen as loosening monetary
policy interventions."
Urmossy said the measures could push interbank rates further
down, possibly to 0.5 percent or below in 2017 from about 0.66
percent on the three-month tenor.
Central Europe's long-term government bond yields have
surged by 35-40 basis points and its main currencies hit
multi-month lows following Donald Trump's surprise victory in
the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
Headline inflation ran at 1 percent in October, well below
the bank's 3 percent policy anchor.
But gross wages grew by 6.1 percent in January-September and
some economists say the pace of increases could accelerate next
year, as Orban gears up for an election in the spring of 2018.
The central bank said forward-looking money market real
interest rates would sink further into negative territory as
inflation rises.
"There will be strong focus on the December rate meeting,
when the quarterly inflation report will reveal whether the
central bank revises its economic growth and inflation
forecasts," analysts at brokerage Equilor said.
"The modification of the forecasts could foreshadow further
monetary easing measures."
($1 = 290.55 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by
Catherine Evans)