BUDAPEST, Sept 20 Hungary's central bank will
cap funds placed by commercial banks in its main 3-month deposit
tool at 900 billion forints ($3.26 billion) at the end of this
year, squeezing out at least 200 to 400 billion forints from the
facility, the bank said on Tuesday.
"While the NBH will strive to allocate the volumes offered
at each tender evenly, it reserves the right to deviate from
this in function of liquidity developments," the bank said in a
statement, after a meeting of its Monetary Council.
"The purpose of today's decision is to stimulate the
interbank market further and to facilitate the targeted easing
of monetary conditions by way of unconventional instruments."
The bank left its main base rate on hold at 0.9 percent as
expected.
($1 = 276.40 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)