BUDAPEST Nov 28 Hungary's central bank still
has some room to further reduce interest rates, especially as
Hungarian inflation is low compared to the rest of Central
Eastern Europe, National Bank of Hungary Governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy said on Thursday.
Matolcsy said the Hungarian central bank conducted flexible
monetary policy which had only one anchor, the bank's 3 percent
medium-term inflation target.
"There are no internal reasons (for a rate increase) as long
as the inflation targeting (system) projects an inflation
outlook in the medium term that does not justify it (a rate
hike)," Matolcsy told a conference.
He said the bank may be forced to raise interest rates if
there is an external shock. But he said at the moment, the bank
projected low inflation pressure for the medium term which
warranted loose monetary policy.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)