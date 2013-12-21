BUDAPEST Dec 21 The Hungarian central bank may
cut its 3 percent base rate further, towards 2.5 percent in the
next months, the governor of the bank, Gyorgy Matolcsy said on
Saturday.
"There is a bottom in Hungary for rate cuts - the Monetary
Council will decide in the next months where it will stop within
the room of manoeuvre it still has, maybe somewhere between 2.5
and 3 percent," he told private television channel Hirtv.
Matolcsy said the bank was unable to cut interest rates to
much lower levels, near zero because the country's debt and
foreign currency debt was still too high.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto/Krisztina Than)