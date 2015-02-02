BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
BUDAPEST Feb 2 Hungary's central bank will consider if there is room for interest rate cuts based on March inflation data, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on the sidelines of a conference on Monday.
"We will have a thorough look at the March inflation report," he told reporters when asked if there was room for lowering interest rates.
"There are many arguments in favour (of a rate cut) and against it and we will look at all arguments." (Reporting by Sandor Peto, Editing by Michael Shields)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.