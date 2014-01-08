BUDAPEST Jan 8 Seven of Hungary's central bank
policy makers voted last month to cut the base rate by another
20 basis points to a new low of 3 percent, while two
members voted for a slowdown in the pace of easing, the
meeting's minutes showed on Wednesday.
Rate setters Gyula Pleschinger and Janos Cinkotai said the
forint currency's narrowing interest rate differential compared
to regional peers warranted a slower, 10 basis-point reduction,
the minutes showed.
The Monetary Council members said market jitters about the
use of unconventional methods by global central banks warranted
a cautious approach to monetary policy in the future.
"Considering perceptions of the risks associated with the
economy as well as the improvement in the pace of economic
growth, further easing of monetary policy may follow, but moving
in smaller steps could be warranted in the future," the Monetary
Council said in a statement.
The bank has reduced its base rate from 7 percent in an
unbroken string of cuts that began in August 2012.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto)