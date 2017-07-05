FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 13 hours

Hungarian central bank ready to loosen policy if needed-minutes

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank stands ready to ease monetary conditions further, using unconventional, targeted tools, if inflation remains persistently below its goal, the bank said in the minutes of its June 20 meeting on Wednesday.

It also said that inflation could reach its target in a sustainable way six months later than expected, in early 2019.

The bank's Monetary Council decided at the meeting to keep interest rates on hold in an unanimous vote of its nine members, the minutes said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)

