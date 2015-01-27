BUDAPEST Jan 27 Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that data over the past month has shifted its outlook towards a scenario implying looser monetary policy.

Earlier the bank held rates steady at a record low 2.1 percent, as expected.

In its post-meeting statement, the bank repeated its earlier stance that "achieving the medium-term inflation target points in the direction of maintaining current loose monetary conditions for an extended period."

But it added: "Based on data available since the latest policy decision, there has been a shift towards the alternative scenario implying looser monetary policy published in the December 2014 Inflation Report."