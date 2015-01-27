BUDAPEST Jan 27 Hungary's central bank said on
Tuesday that data over the past month has shifted its outlook
towards a scenario implying looser monetary policy.
Earlier the bank held rates steady at a record low 2.1
percent, as expected.
In its post-meeting statement, the bank repeated its earlier
stance that "achieving the medium-term inflation target points
in the direction of maintaining current loose monetary
conditions for an extended period."
But it added: "Based on data available since the latest
policy decision, there has been a shift towards the alternative
scenario implying looser monetary policy published in the
December 2014 Inflation Report."
(Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Writing by Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)