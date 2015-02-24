BUDAPEST Feb 24 Hungary's central bank will
consider the need for a potential resumption of interest rate
cuts next month, when it will publish fresh economic projections
in its inflation report, the bank said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the bank left its key base rate on hold
at 2.1 percent as expected, and said achieving its 3
percent medium-term inflation target pointed in the direction of
loose monetary conditions for an extended period.
"The Monetary Council will consider the need for possible
further easing of monetary conditions in view of the March
Inflation Report projection, after a comprehensive assessment of
the medium-term outlook for inflation," the bank said.
"Based on data available since the latest policy decision,
there has been a further shift towards the alternative scenario
implying looser monetary policy published in the December 2014
Inflation Report," it also said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)