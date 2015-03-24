BUDAPEST, March 24 Hungary's central bank flagged further cautious interest rate cuts on Tuesday, after it resumed its easing cycle with a 15 basis point reduction to 1.95 percent.

The National Bank of Hungary also tweaked its inflation-targeting regime, assigning a tolerance range of plus/minus percentage point to its 3 percent medium-term inflation target.

"...the outlook for inflation and the cyclical position of the real economy point in the direction of a reduction in the policy rate and loose monetary conditions for an extended period," the rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement.

"Cautious easing of monetary conditions may continue as long as it supports the achievement of the medium-term inflation target," it added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)