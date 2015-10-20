BUDAPEST Oct 20 The National Bank of Hungary
plans to keep its record-low base rate unchanged and maintain
loose monetary conditions over its entire policy horizon due to
benign price pressures and the remaining slack in the economy,
it said on Tuesday.
"The current level of the base rate and maintaining loose
monetary conditions for an extended period, over the entire
forecast horizon, are consistent with the medium-term
achievement of the inflation target and a corresponding degree
of support to the economy," it said in a post-meeting statement.
It said inflation was likely to approach its 3 percent
policy target only at the end of its forecast horizon of six to
eight quarters. Earlier it left the key rate on hold at a
record-low 1.35 percent, in line with analyst expectations.
