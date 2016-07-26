(Central bank corrects wording in its statement to say it will
decide on "level of the three-month deposit", not the deposit
rate)
BUDAPEST, July 26 The current level of Hungary's
base rate at 0.9 percent and keeping loose monetary conditions
"for an extended period" is in line with the medium-term
achievement of the inflation target, the National Bank of
Hungary said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Monetary Council will make a decision on the year-end
required level of the three-month deposit and the operational
details of the use of the facility in September," the
rate-setting panel said in a statement after it decided to keep
the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)