(Central bank corrects wording in its statement to say it will decide on "level of the three-month deposit", not the deposit rate)

BUDAPEST, July 26 The current level of Hungary's base rate at 0.9 percent and keeping loose monetary conditions "for an extended period" is in line with the medium-term achievement of the inflation target, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Monetary Council will make a decision on the year-end required level of the three-month deposit and the operational details of the use of the facility in September," the rate-setting panel said in a statement after it decided to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)