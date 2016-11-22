BUDAPEST Nov 22 Hungary's central bank is ready to loosen monetary conditions further if needed to achieve its inflation target, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, the bank kept its base rate on hold at its meeting on Tuesday, but reduced its overnight collateralised loan rate by 15 basis points to 0.9 percent, narrowing the interest rate corridor.

It said a recent slowdown in the economy was temporary and reiterated that inflation could rise to levels close to its 3 percent target only by the middle of 2018.

"If subsequently warranted by the achievement of the inflation target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments," it said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)