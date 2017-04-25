BUDAPEST, April 25 Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that it wanted to maintain loose monetary conditions and would be ready to ease policy further if warranted by inflation trends.

"The Bank continues to aim to maintain loose monetary conditions and provide support to the economy through money market rates," the rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement.

"If inflation remains persistently below the target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments," it added.

The bank kept its interest rates unchanged at its meeting earlier in the day. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai)