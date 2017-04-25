BUDAPEST, April 25 Hungary's central bank said
on Tuesday that it wanted to maintain loose monetary conditions
and would be ready to ease policy further if warranted by
inflation trends.
"The Bank continues to aim to maintain loose monetary
conditions and provide support to the economy through money
market rates," the rate-setting Monetary Council said in a
statement.
"If inflation remains persistently below the target, the
Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further
using unconventional, targeted instruments," it added.
The bank kept its interest rates unchanged at its meeting
earlier in the day.
