BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
BUDAPEST Nov 25 Hungarian Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy and Peter Szijjarto, the prime minister's spokesman will hold a news conference after 1400 GMT, when Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with economists, the government spokesman said on Friday.
Ratings agency Moody's cut Hungary's debt into non-investment category late on Thursday, citing high debt, weak growth and uncertainty about meeting fiscal goals despite the government's recent return to the IMF for assistance. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.