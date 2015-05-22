May 22 Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Hungary's long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to positive from stable, citing improvement in external metrics.

The ratings agency maintained its long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB+' and local currency at 'BBB-', on the country, central Europe's most indebted nation. (bit.ly/1F6xbUL)

Fitch forecasts Hungary's general government deficit to remain in the range of 2-2.5 percent in the medium term as tax cuts are offset by cyclical improvement. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)