Nov 4 Rating agency Moody's upgraded Hungary's long-term issuer and senior unsecured government bond ratings by one notch to Baa3 from Ba1, with a stable outlook.

The upgrade is based on the expectation of gradual improvement in Hungary's debt metrics and reduced external vulnerability, Moody's said on Friday. (bit.ly/2fDKieS)

After keeping Hungary's rating at junk for years, rating agencies Fitch and Standard and Poor's had lifted the country's debt rating back into investment grade earlier this year, rewarding Prime Minister Viktor Orban for fixing state finances and boosting the economy.

Returning Hungary's debt to investment grade boosts Orban's standing at home and abroad at a time when he has upset some of his international partners with his tough stance on migrants and refugees. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)