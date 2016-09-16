(Adds details, background)

Sept 16 Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's raised Hungary's rating to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B', citing improving fiscal, external, and growth expectations while maintaining its outlook on the country's debt as "stable".

"Hungary's fiscal, external, and GDP outcomes have improved markedly since 2008, when Hungarian authorities applied to the European Union and the IMF for financial assistance," the ratings agency said on Friday. (bit.ly/2cuikSd)

In May, Fitch was the first of the three big rating agencies to reward Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government for a positive change in the country's risk profile.

Hungary's debt was downgraded to "junk" by major rating agencies after Orban took power in 2010 and embarked on unorthodox policies to steady the budget that included punitive taxes on the financial sector.

But last year Orban made a truce with banks he had squeezed for years and his right-wing government has kept the budget deficit within the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of economic output since 2012.

