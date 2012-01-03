BUDAPEST Jan 3 Hungary's government is considering using central bank foreign currency reserves to repay some local government debt and finance economic stimulus programmes, news website index.hu reported on Tuesday citing a source close to the government.

Informal talks between Budapest and an International Monetary Fund and European Union delegation on possible financial aid collapsed last month as the government refused to back down on new legislation on finances and the central bank.

Hungary passed the new law on Friday in defiance of EU and IMF warnings that it infringed the bank's independence. Economists say a deal with the lenders is needed urgently to shore up its financial markets.

Although informal talks with the IMF are due to resume on Jan. 11 in Washington, it is still uncertain when formal negotiations could start.

Citing a source close to the government, Index.hu said the government's main goal was to settle debt worth around 180 billion forints ($742.35 million) taken over from counties last year using some of the central bank's reserves.

A government spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the report. The central bank's press office said it did not comment on market speculation.

Hungary's foreign currency reserves stood at 35.77 billion euros at the end of November, down from 36.87 billion at the end of October, but above 33.67 billion at the end of 2010.

The report also said the government could announce the plan as early as February and a "smaller part" of the central bank's reserves could be used to cut high foreign currency debt, reducing Hungary's external liabilities.

Standard & Poor's and Moody's downgraded Hungary's debt to "junk" status last year, citing poor growth, high debt and unpredictable economic policies.

The index.hu report also said the government may set aside hundreds of billion of forints worth of the central bank's reserves for economic stimulus programmes to keep the economy going and avoid a recession that could spark more budget cuts.