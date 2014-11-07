BUDAPEST, Nov 7 Hungary's foreign currency reserves stood at 34.218 billion euros at the end of October, down from 35.684 billion euros at end-September, the National Bank of Hungary said on Friday. At the end of 2013, reserves stood at 33.782 billion euros, compared with 33.881 billion euros at the end of 2012. The bank said early this week that it would provide 9 billion euros from its foreign currency reserves for banks to ensure a smooth conversion of households' Swiss franc and euro-denominated loans into forints. CENTRAL BANK INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (bln euros, end-period) Oct '14 Sept '14 Dec '13 Oct '13 34.218 35.684 33.782 32.757 (1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)