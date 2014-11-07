BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
BUDAPEST, Nov 7 Hungary's foreign currency reserves stood at 34.218 billion euros at the end of October, down from 35.684 billion euros at end-September, the National Bank of Hungary said on Friday. At the end of 2013, reserves stood at 33.782 billion euros, compared with 33.881 billion euros at the end of 2012. The bank said early this week that it would provide 9 billion euros from its foreign currency reserves for banks to ensure a smooth conversion of households' Swiss franc and euro-denominated loans into forints. CENTRAL BANK INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (bln euros, end-period) Oct '14 Sept '14 Dec '13 Oct '13 34.218 35.684 33.782 32.757 (1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)