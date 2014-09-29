* Restaurant gives people with disabilities a job
* Izlelo was given a boost with EU funding
* Workers assigned tasks based on what they can do
By Gergely Szakacs
SZEKSZARD, Hungary, Sept 29 Waitress Maria
Kecskemeti says working with people is a daily challenge,
requiring much skill and empathy.
She also admits to initially being somewhat scared of how
guests would react when she took the first orders from her
wheelchair.
Kecskemeti works at Izlelo, a restaurant set up in 2007 by a
local foundation to help handicapped people find employment. She
is one of 15 employees, most of whom have some type of
disability like deafness or a learning disability.
Fewer than one in five disabled people in Hungary was
employed based on statistics from 2011, the latest available
data, sharply below the national average for the healthy
workforce.
Izlelo, which hosts about 100 guests per day, sits in the
southern town of Szekszard, 156 km (96 miles) from Budapest,
nestled near the Danube River in a tranquil region known for its
sloping vineyards, lush forests and picturesque sunsets.
"Early on we were a bit frightened, so to speak, because
none of us had worked in restaurants before," Kecskemeti said as
she took a short break during a weekday lunch shift in the
stylish restaurant, which underwent a major renovation and
expansion this year, financed mostly from European Union funds.
"We were also afraid of how guests would respond upon seeing
us," said Kecskemeti, who used to work on factory assembly
lines.
Banishing just the types of fears that some guests,
Kecskemeti and other colleagues, including a seasoned chef
running the kitchen were having, was another major driving force
behind the project.
"At the outset, we decided that we can only do this in a way
that we can prove to many people just how much they are capable
of and how many different things they can do," said Andrea
Meszaros, head of the foundation running the restaurant.
Izlelo, fashioned out of a dilapidated former school
building with investments worth about 80 million forints
($330,989) altogether, serves two soups and three main courses a
day, mostly for people working nearby, including many regulars.
"We need to arrange shifts and various activities rather
differently" than in a conventional restaurant, Meszaros said.
"That is because we do not assign people to activities, but find
suitable activities for individual people."
DELICIOUS HARMONY
Instead of one cook being in charge of a dish from start to
finish, Meszaros said processes are divided up and jobs assigned
according to the best abilities of those at hand.
"In our case, the active contribution of four to five
colleagues may be required to prepare a single dish," she said.
"Thanks to their collaboration, guests will hopefully not notice
any difference upon tasting the food."
That makes chef Sandor Both's job something like that of a
conductor - working with kitchen maids who have learning
difficulties and cooks who are hard of hearing - to arrange
various parts into a delicious harmony.
"You need to hand out assignments that people can handle and
do not feel disadvantaged in their work," said Both, who has run
the kitchen for more than seven years. "We try to arrange jobs
so that everyone has a daily sense of accomplishment."
One of the cooks, hearing-impaired Zsolt Vorosvaczky, used
to work with timber before joining the restaurant, which gave
him a reliable source of income after what he described as a
patchy streak of employment due to his condition.
"Since we are handicapped, many employers reject us,"
Vorosvaczky said. "I was not very fond of cooking before, but I
had no choice, because I had to make a living somehow.
"Since then, I have come to like it, because there is always
something new," he said. "At the beginning it was a bit
difficult, but I have gradually learned the ropes."
(U.S. $1 = 241.7 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by G Crosse; Editing by
xxxxx xxxxx)