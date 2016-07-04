BRUSSELS, July 4 Two Hungarian fiscal measures
granted a selective advantage to certain retailers and were
therefore in breach of EU state aid rules, the European
Commission said on Monday.
The EU's executive European Commission had launched its
investigation into a tax on tobacco sales and an inspection fee
of food retailers in Hungary in July 2015.
"The Commission concluded that the progressive tax rates
grant a selective advantage to companies with low turnover over
their competitors," the Commission, which acts as the
competition watchdog in the bloc, said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Editing by Gabriela
Baczynska)