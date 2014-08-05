BUDAPEST, Aug 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 3.8 percent in June following a revised 4.9 percent increase in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. It added that figures for the first half of 2014 were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a shake-up of the sector from July 2013. The KSH said without taking those changes into account, calendar-adjusted retail sales would have been 1.3 percent higher in June than a year ago. Food sales rose by an annual 6.1 percent, non-food sales were up by 0.5 percent, while fuel sales were 4.6 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) June May June 2013 Jan-June Year-on-year 3.8 4.9 -0.4 6.1 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)