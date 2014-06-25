PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUDAPEST, June 25 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 6.3 percent in April after a 8.5 percent increase in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday, revising its first estimate for a 6.6 percent rise in April. It added that figures for the first half of 2014 were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a shake-up of the sector from July 2013. The KSH said without taking those changes into account, calendar-adjusted retail sales would have been 4 percent higher in April than a year ago. Food sales rose by an annual 7.5 percent (versus a 8.2 percent first reading), non-food sales were up by 7 percent (after a 6.6 percent first reading), while fuel sales were 3.8 percent higher (after a 3.9 percent first estimate). CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) April March April 2013 Jan-April Year-on-year 6.3 8.5 2.6 6.9 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to news in social media reporting that cp thailand is going to acquire 7-11 business in indonesia