BUDAPEST, June 25 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 6.3 percent in April after a 8.5 percent increase in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday, revising its first estimate for a 6.6 percent rise in April. It added that figures for the first half of 2014 were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a shake-up of the sector from July 2013. The KSH said without taking those changes into account, calendar-adjusted retail sales would have been 4 percent higher in April than a year ago. Food sales rose by an annual 7.5 percent (versus a 8.2 percent first reading), non-food sales were up by 7 percent (after a 6.6 percent first reading), while fuel sales were 3.8 percent higher (after a 3.9 percent first estimate). CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) April March April 2013 Jan-April Year-on-year 6.3 8.5 2.6 6.9 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)