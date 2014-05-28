BUDAPEST, May 28 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 8.5 percent in March based on revised data, after a 6.7 percent annual increase in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. The preliminary estimate for March was 8.3 percent. The KSH has said that figures for the first half of 2014 were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a shake-up of the sector from July 2013. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) March Feb March 2013 Jan-March Year-on-year 8.5 6.7 -2.6 7.1 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)