BUDAPEST, Jan 8 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.2 percent in November based on preliminary data after a similar increase in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday. Food sales rose by an annual 3.4 percent, non-food sales were up by 5.8 percent, while fuel sales were 8.5 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Nov Oct Nov '13 Jan-Nov'14 Year-on-year 5.2 5.2 6.6 5.1