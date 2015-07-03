BUDAPEST, July 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.2 percent in May after a revised 5 percent growth in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Food sales rose by an annual 1.1 percent, non-food sales were up by 9.7 percent, while fuel sales were 5.6 percent higher. In January-May, retail sales rose by 6.1 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)