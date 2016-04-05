BUDAPEST, April 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 6.4 percent in February after a revised 2.2 percent annual growth in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. February food sales grew by an annual 4.9 percent, non-food sales were up by 7.5 percent, while fuel sales were 9.1 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES, Y/Y Feb '16 Jan '16 Feb '15 Jan-Feb '16 6.4 2.2 7.3 4.3 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)