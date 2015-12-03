BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BUDAPEST Dec 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.5 percent in October based on preliminary calendar-adjusted data after a 5.1 percent increase in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
Food sales rose by an annual 2 percent, non-food sales were up by 7.8 percent, while fuel sales were 3.4 percent higher year-on-year. In January-October, retail sales rose 5.8 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.81, revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S