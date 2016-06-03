BUDAPEST, June 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 6.4 percent in April after a revised 4.3 percent annual growth in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. April food sales grew by an annual 3.9 percent, non-food sales were up by 10.3 percent, while fuel sales were 3.5 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES, Y/Y April '16 March '16 Jan-April '16 6.4 4.3 4.9 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)