BUDAPEST, March 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.1 percent in January following a 4.5 percent increase in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

January food sales fell by an annual 1.5 percent, non-food sales were up by 5.7 percent, while fuel sales were 4.4 percent higher year-on-year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)