BRIEF-Milkiland Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.1 mln euros
* Reported on Monday that its Q1 revenue was 37.1 million euros versus 36.5 million euros a year ago
BUDAPEST, March 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.1 percent in January following a 4.5 percent increase in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
January food sales fell by an annual 1.5 percent, non-food sales were up by 5.7 percent, while fuel sales were 4.4 percent higher year-on-year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Last date before book closure June 3 with book closure period from June 5 to June 9