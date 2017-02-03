BUDAPEST, Feb 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 3.2 percent in
December, after a revised 4.5 percent rise in November, the
Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
In unadjusted terms, retail sales grew by 2.6 percent in
December. The November figure was revised down from 4.7 percent.
Food sales grew by 2.5 percent in December, non-food sales
were up by 3.4 percent, while fuel sales were 4.3 percent higher
year-on-year in the last month of 2016.
In the whole of 2016, retail sales increased by 4.6 percent
in calendar-adjusted terms, and by 4.5 percent based on
unadjusted figures.
CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y
Dec 2016 Nov 2016 Jan-Dec 2016
3.2 4.5 4.6
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)