BUDAPEST, Feb 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 3.2 percent in December, after a revised 4.5 percent rise in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. In unadjusted terms, retail sales grew by 2.6 percent in December. The November figure was revised down from 4.7 percent. Food sales grew by 2.5 percent in December, non-food sales were up by 3.4 percent, while fuel sales were 4.3 percent higher year-on-year in the last month of 2016. In the whole of 2016, retail sales increased by 4.6 percent in calendar-adjusted terms, and by 4.5 percent based on unadjusted figures. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y Dec 2016 Nov 2016 Jan-Dec 2016 3.2 4.5 4.6 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)