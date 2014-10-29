BRIEF-Hangzhou Robam Appliances sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 507.4 million yuan to 592.0 million yuan
BUDAPEST Oct 29 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose 2.5 percent year on year in August based on a second estimate, the same as the preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
Food sales dropped by an annual 1.6 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.8 percent, while fuel sales were 4.3 percent higher, it added.
In the first eight months of the year, retail sales rose 5.2 percent.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
