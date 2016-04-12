BUDAPEST, April 12 Hungary's parliament approved on Tuesday a government proposal to scrap a Sunday retail trading ban that had been in effect for little over a year.

The move is seen as a rare climbdown for Prime Minister Viktor Orban who wanted to avert a potentially awkward referendum on the issue sought by the opposition Socialists. The trading ban, which forces all but the smallest retail outlets to close on Sunday, has proved unpopular with Hungarians.

Lawmakers approved the motion in an expedited procedure with 163 votes in favour, two against and 11 abstentions. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)