* Law would force most stores to close on Sundays from 2015
* Foreign chains dominating the sector could lose business
* Comes after several measures hitting multi-nationals
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Dec 10 Hungary's ruling party wants
supermarkets to close on Sundays, a measure likely to hurt big
foreign retailers such as Tesco, Auchan and Aldi which say they
were also targeted by new taxes.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he wants to protect the
Christian day of rest with the sort of trading restrictions in
place in Germany, Austria and other European states.
But the plan is the latest in a series of reforms which
critics say favour the home-grown companies that Orban, a
right-of-centre nationalist, says should be the lifeblood of the
economy, at the expense of foreign investors.
Shops with a surface area of 200 square metres or less or
those which are family owned will be allowed to open, meaning
that huge supermarkets belonging to large multi-nationals will
have to shut, losing a strong sales day and sending customers
towards smaller rivals.
Some of the three large Hungarian-owned supermarkets already
shut on Sunday or have reduced opening hours and support the
proposal.
Orban told public radio last week that Hungary, the most
indebted nation in central Europe, was now economically strong
enough to follow its wealthier European neighbours by adopting
legislation on Sunday trading.
"This will get its final shape when parliament approves it,
but as for the eventual outcome, I can see a one-way street,"
Orban said.
Parliament is expected to vote on a draft bill next week.
Orban's Fidesz party, which has a two-thirds majority in
parliament, is proposing an amendment which would give the
government broad scope to grant exemptions to the ban on Sunday
trading, depending on local factors.
From next year, Orban's government has also imposed a sharp
rise in food inspection costs on the largest retailers in
Hungary, a measure, which will hit major foreign players such as
Tesco, Spar or Auchan the hardest.
Tesco said it was keen to keep Sunday trading.
"We believe Hungary benefits from Sunday trading," said a
spokesman for Tesco, Hungary's top retailer, which runs over 200
stores and is the country's third-biggest employer.
"Customers can choose when and where to shop and our
colleagues can benefit from the opportunity to earn more thanks
to the Sunday supplement that we pay."
German supermarket chain Aldi said in a statement: "With
regard to the regulations on opening on Sundays, the company
will support any measures that apply to all players of the
retail sector equally, without discrimination."
Bence Retvari, a member of parliament with the Christian
Democrat party -- which is allied to the government and which
originated the idea of making shops close on Sundays -- denied
the law was aimed at foreign supermarkets.
"The criteria are objective, and most Hungarian-owned stores
will also have to grant their employees free Sundays." The new
rules would create conditions that multi-nationals already face
in parts of western Europe, Retvari said.
The three biggest Hungarian retail chains, CBA, Coop and
Real, support the proposal.
A CBA spokesman said the majority of its stores were open on
Sundays and would have to close under the planned law. However,
a spokesman for Coop, which has about 4,000 shops, said most of
its stores were closed on Sundays. Real, which has about 2,000
shops, declined to comment. Some of its stores open on Sunday,
but with reduced opening hours.
This week, the Hungarian parliament adopted a law requiring
retailers to close their Hungarian operations if they make a
loss for two years in a row.
Several of the multi-national supermarkets and industry
groups said that would disproportionately affect foreign firms,
because they typically operate at a loss while they invest to
expand their Hungarian businesses.
