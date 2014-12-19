BUDAPEST Dec 19 Hungarian President Janos Ader has returned to parliament for review a new law that would shut down big retail chains from 2018 if they fail to make a profit for two consecutive years, news agency MTI reported on Friday.

Ader said the law could conflict with European Union laws on freedom of establishment and that the proposed reforms could be discriminatory, MTI cited a letter from Ader to parliament as saying.

Parliament, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a two-thirds majority, passed the legislation earlier this month.

Ader has asked lawmakers to amend the legislation, MTI reported. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Ralph Boulton)