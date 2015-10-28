BUDAPEST Oct 28 Hungary plans to cut an
inspection fee that has hit major food retail chains and
prompted an investigation by the European Commission, according
to a new bill submitted to parliament by the government.
The European Union's executive body launched an
investigation in July into the fee of which was introduced
earlier this year and could reach up to 6 percent of turnover.
The fee hit foreign-owned chains such as Tesco,
Auchan, Lidl, Aldi and Spar, but did not apply to the franchise
systems operated by most Hungarian-owned chains.
Hungary's right-wing government led by Prime Minister Viktor
Orban has clashed with the EU on a series of issues since it
first came into power in 2010, among them some special taxes
levied on telecoms and retail firms.
The Commission said a turnover-based tax in itself did not
raise state aid issues, but the progressivity of the food
inspection fee selectively favoured firms with a low turnover.
The new bill would launch a flat fee of 0.1 percent of
turnover.
Companies with turnover less than 500 million forints ($1.8
million), which have been exempt from the fee, would also pay
0.1 percent or a fixed amount if parliament passes the new
legislation.
The Agricultural Ministry said in the bill that the rules
would change so as to end the European Commission's
investigations into the fee.
Magyar Idok, a daily newspaper close to the government, said
on Wednesday another bill which will be soon submitted to
parliament would hit multinational retail chains, requiring them
to boost the number of their employees.
($1 = 281.4500 forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)