BUDAPEST, Nov 19 Multi-national supermarkets
could be driven out of Hungary, a trade lobby said on Wednesday,
after the government raised their inspection costs and
threatened to shut them down if they fail to make a profit for
two years.
The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a record
of adopting idiosyncratic laws untroubled by how they are viewed
outside Hungary. Those have included special taxes that have
cost foreign banks, telecoms and a TV station billions of euros.
Orban also favours a go-it-alone foreign policy: Hungarian
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was on a visit to Moscow on
Wednesday, building on ties with the Kremlin that Brussels and
Washington feel are too cosy.
Hungary's economy ministry this week submitted to parliament
a draft bill that says from 2018 retail chains with annual
turnover above 163 million euros must close if they go for two
years without turning a profit in Hungary.
That could hit firms like Tesco, Auchan,
Lidl, Aldi and Metro Group, which have invested
heavily in Hungary.
Gyorgy Vamos, Chairman of Hungarian trade group OKSZ, said
the supermarkets now faced a double burden because the
government is already planning to charge retailers a higher fee
for food safety inspections.
He said the food safety fee would push the retailers'
Hungarian operations into loss, and then the newest proposal
would penalise them for that loss.
"This would mean that their operation could become
impossible to sustain," Vamos told Reuters in an interview.
"If you go to another country, you invest and you employ
people, then the rug should not be pulled out from under your
feet from one moment to the next."
FOREIGN-DOMINATED MARKET
The government has said the measures are designed to protect
Hungarian food producers and retailers from being pushed out of
the market by foreign firms who use their financial muscle to
sell food at a loss.
"Posting losses on a sustained basis indirectly represents
an abuse of dominant market position, because competitors are
forced out and the enterprise with the strong capital position
'buys up' the market," Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said in the
reasoning attached to the draft bill.
The draft law does not give an exemption to Hungarian
retailers, at least two of which have turnover higher than the
threshold. But stores in the Hungarian chains, unlike in foreign
ones, are often operated as separate franchises, which could
allow the parent chain to escape the threshold. The government
has not said how it would treat franchises under the law.
Even if Hungarian retailers are also subject to the rule on
making profits, the burden will fall more heavily on foreign
firms because they have a bigger share of the market.
According to a ranking by consultancy Planet Retail, 7 of
the top 10 retailers in Hungary are foreign-owned.
Natalie Berg, Planet Retail's global research director, said
it was commonplace for big multinationals to operate at a loss
in growing foreign markets for a couple of years. The proposed
law on profits "would definitely pose a problem," she said.
Tesco is Hungary's biggest supermarket chain. It says it
operates over 200 stores and is the country's third-biggest
employer. A Tesco spokesman said the company was still working
through the detail of the draft law on profits.
On the increased fee for food safety, he said Tesco was
disappointed. "The fee will significantly increase costs for
many retailers in Hungary," the spokesman said.
Lidl's Hungary unit said in an emailed reply to Reuters
questions that "it considers additional burdens acceptable if
all market participants are required to take part equally."
Also this week, Hungary's parliament passed legislation that
will further raise the top bracket of an advertising tax, to
which only a single company is subject this year: the Hungarian
unit of European broadcaster RTL Group.
The company's owner, German media giant Bertelsmann,
has said the tax is aimed at driving it out of
Hungary.
