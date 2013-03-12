UPDATE 2-Novartis CEO sees no need for big takeover
* Expects Trump proposals on drug prices in 3 months (Recasts to focus on M&A)
BUDAPEST, March 12 Hungary's leading drug producer Richter has signed a long-term research and development cooperation agreement with Finnish pharmaceuticals company Orion Corporation, Richter said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The two companies have entered into a comprehensive and long term collaboration agreement for the discovery and development of new chemical entities in the field of cognitive disorders," Richter said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Expects Trump proposals on drug prices in 3 months (Recasts to focus on M&A)
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers, helping fuel a drug addiction epidemic.