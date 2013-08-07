* Government orders city of Ozd to reopen public pumps
* Ozd council had limited access to water to stop waste
* Slum-dwelling Roma hit by restriction
By Marton Dunai
OZD, Hungary, Aug 7 Thousands of Roma have been
queueing in a Hungarian town for water during a record heatwave
after their mayor shut down many of the public pumps on which
the impoverished community depends.
With temperatures peaking at 40C (104 Fahrenheit) for
several days, the Hungarian government intervened on Wednesday,
ordering Mayor Pal Furjes to restore full water supplies to
slums in the northeastern town of Ozd where the Roma live.
Local Roma expressed sarcastic disgust about the mayor's
decision, which they said had been made without any warning. "I
can fill this bucket up with my own spit before this trickle
does," said Gyorgy Kiss as he stood at a pump that remained open
but had little water pressure.
"We thank the mayor very much. Next time he should shut down
our air supply, too," said Kiss, a father of five sons.
Roma suffer discrimination and persecution across much of
Europe. On Tuesday, a Hungarian court jailed four neo-Nazis for
killing Roma families in a spree of racist violence in 2008 and
2009 that shocked the country and led to accusations that police
had failed to protect the minority.
Roma often live in miserable conditions without power or
mains water. This forces them to trek to public pumps with
buckets to collect water for washing and cooking.
However, Ozd's municipal government closed more than half
the town's pumps and restricted pressure to others, accusing
local people of abusing the free supply by spraying water
around. This had left the town with a 12 million forint
($53,400) annual bill it cannot afford, it said.
Interior Minister Sandor Printer told Furjes on Wednesday to
reopen all the pumps. "(The government) called upon Ozd's mayor
to suspend the municipal decision and restore the original state
of affairs due to the extreme temperature," he said in a
statement.
Roma make up 7 percent of Hungary's 10 million people, and a
third of Ozd's population. They have suffered particularly since
Communism collapsed in 1989 as much of the region's heavy
industry has shut down, leaving most jobless.
Furjes, who is from the centre-right Fidesz party that rules
Hungary, said he needed to halve the town's water bill. The
decision had been a long time in the making and had nothing to
do with the heat, he told Reuters.
When the pump outside his home was shut last month,
unemployed Roma Laszlo Radics took no chances and had his ailing
mother moved to his sister's house.
Radics, 56 and himself in poor health, now lives alone and
relies on neighbours to fetch buckets of water several times a
day to help him through the heatwave.
"It's crazy that they shut down the water," Radics said as
half-naked children ran around in the dirt nearby. "They are
right in that the kids used to splash and spray a lot of water,
but now we are forced to go far further to other pumps."
Many Roma have sought alternative ways to supply their
houses with heat, water and electricity.
Kriszta Bodis, an activist who has worked with the Ozd Roma
for decades, said water was just one of several similar problems
affecting the poorest. In winter, they got into trouble for
stealing wood to keep warm while in the summer, it was water
that caused problems, she said.
"The city council has tried to satisfy voters' needs that
are not rooted in reality," Bodis said. "They want to stop the
Roma from stealing water, but nobody is stealing anything. They
are public pumps."
She said the solution would entail piping water into Roma
homes with a pre-paid meter system that is already tested with
electric utilities. "I don't see why limiting access to water
was necessary. There is a solution, even if it's a complex one."
($1 = 224.8394 Hungarian forints)
(editing by David Stamp)