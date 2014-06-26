BUDAPEST, June 26 Hungary has launched a inquiry
into the Hungarian unit of RTL Group related to a 2011
transaction which reduced the company's tax base, allowing it to
cut its tax payments, the country's economy minister said.
Mihaly Varga said after a government meeting on Wednesday
that he had asked the national tax and customs authority (NAV)
to start an inquiry at RTL.
On Thursday the minister told national news agency MTI the
investigation was into a specific case, but it should look at
all affected tax payments of RTL Klub "to get the full picture".
RTL Group is majority-owned by German media conglomerate
Bertelsmann.
Varga was cited by MTI as saying that RTL's Hungarian unit
bought two cable companies in 2011 and then sold them to its
parent later, booking a loss on paper. This allowed RTL not to
pay corporate tax and it looks that it will not pay advertising
tax either, Varga was also cited as saying.
RTL Klub programme director Peter Kolosi told Reuters that
RTL was ready to face the tax inquiry.
"We stand ready for the inquiry with the clearest
conscience," Kolosi said by telephone. "The tax authority
practically has its own office at us anyway, they look into our
operations so frequently."
Varga told MTI that RTL cut its tax base by 23 billion
forints ($101.23 million). He added it was possible the
investigation would find RTL was in full compliance with the
law.
"So far the only thing we know for sure is that RTL Hungary
reduced its tax base by 23 billion forints. The question is if
this resulted in such benefits for the Hungarian economy which
warranted the tax allowance as set out in the law," Varga was
cited as saying by MTI.
Earlier this month, Hungary's parliament approved a law to
tax advertising revenue. The Hungarian unit of RTL Group was
among the media outlets that protested against the tax, saying
it would push it into losses.
($1 = 227.2048 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by David Evans)