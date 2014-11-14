BUDAPEST/BERLIN Nov 14 Several European
governments believe Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is
flouting EU values by drifting into the Kremlin's orbit but are
unsure how to respond.
At a time when most EU states are isolating Moscow and
turning their thoughts to stiffer sanctions as Ukraine's
ceasefire crumbles, Orban has alarmed many of his peers by
establishing closer ties with Russia.
Orban, 51, has said the EU "shot itself in the foot" by
imposing sanctions on Russia; he signed a deal with Moscow to
build a nuclear power plant; he stopped shipping gas to Ukraine
and he wants to accelerate work on the Russian-backed South
Stream pipeline that Brussels opposes.
"We do not want the sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU to
be undermined," Gunther Krichbaum, Christian Democrat President
of the European Affairs Committee of the German lower house of
parliament, told Reuters.
"This ambivalence is not without risks," he said. "The
Russians are trying to break the unity of EU members, especially
in countries more dependent on Russian energy exports."
While criticism is mounting, EU diplomats who spoke to
Reuters said there was no consensus on how to respond in a way
that would persuade Orban - a leader who has repeatedly scorned
EU norms - to alter course.
"I think Orban cares little about his image," among EU
peers, one diplomat said. "He will press on with this policy
until Europe finally responds in earnest."
Several European diplomats, speaking on condition of
anonymity, knocked Orban's conduct. They include officials from
neighbouring states who generally do not speak out against him.
"The war is unfolding almost next door. The Ukrainians are
trying to come up with something with their last strength ...
and meanwhile, the Hungarians are arranging a friendly soccer
match with the Russians," one EU diplomat said.
Orban will attend a soccer match in Budapest on Tuesday
between Russia and Hungary. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs
said the event had nothing to do with politics.
Orban is also on Washington's radar.
Last month it blacklisted six people with ties to the
Hungarian government from entering the United States, accusing
them of involvement in corruption.
The Budapest government published on Thursday a document
which it said it had received from the U.S. Embassy outlining a
series of concerns raised in the last year. The embassy was not
immediately available to verify the document.
Orban dismissed it.
"We have indeed received a paper, which is ... a collection
of the allegations that we could hear from opposition parties in
the past four years," he told public radio. "This is a flimsy
piece of paper. If it had not been written in English, I would
think it had been written by an opposition party."
Under Article 7 of the EU Treaty, the bloc can apply
penalties on a member state if there is a serious breach of EU
values. That mechanism has never been used.
There are other levers of influence. Hungary depends heavily
on the billions of euros it receives in EU development funds and
the European Commission can under certain circumstances suspend
payments.
But one diplomat said any measure to tame Budapest could
actually bolster Orban's image with his eurosceptic supporters
as someone who stands up to Brussels. "It is the same strategy
that Britain is using," the diplomat said.
